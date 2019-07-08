Kemnay Advisory Services Stake In Hca Healthcare (HCA) Was Has Raised; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 698,950 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 33,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,263 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.50M, down from 695,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 12.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,539 shares to 99,929 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares to 11,162 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,641 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).