Kemnay Advisory Services Stake in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted by $77.29 Million Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 776,948 shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Average Fuel Cost $2.04 Per Gallo; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares to 20,248 shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.46 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset. 90,000 were accumulated by Midas Mgmt Corporation. Frontier Management Co Llc has 152,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 71,565 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 1,281 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 3,810 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 309 shares. Moreover, Voya Management Llc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 50,537 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 455,075 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 2,700 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 11,264 shares. Strs Ohio owns 31,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $133.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,438 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 371,262 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 18,791 shares. Barr E S And Communications stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.37 million shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 13,072 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,897 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 16,745 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp. 24,024 are held by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 0.05% or 130,718 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 7,349 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,028 shares.

