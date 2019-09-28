Kemnay Advisory Services Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $1.75 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Decreased by $7.34 Million Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 67,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 13,818 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 81,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,360 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 3,631 shares stake. Ariel Ltd Liability Company reported 2.28M shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Texas Cap State Bank Inc Tx stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,717 are held by First Natl Bank And Trust Of Newtown. Princeton Port Strategies Gp owns 95,093 shares. Schnieders Lc invested 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 3.96% stake. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Limited accumulated 80,000 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & Tru owns 274,616 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 4.89% stake. Skytop Capital Mgmt invested 6.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 5.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 24.51M shares. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,568 shares to 14,068 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 439,479 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 549,641 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 65,215 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 49,217 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 7.48M shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 0.34% or 7,907 shares. Principal Gru Inc owns 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.14 million shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak stated it has 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hendershot Invs invested in 0.07% or 1,955 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability owns 5,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited owns 21,453 shares. Hexavest holds 1.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 89,652 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD) by 15,049 shares to 165,674 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,687 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Texas Residents Affected by Severe Flooding With P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 25, 2019.