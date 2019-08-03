Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $379,780 as Stock Rose; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Holding by $5.76 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 159,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.36M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 26,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 44,293 shares to 83,808 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 18,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 114,100 shares to 950,100 shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).