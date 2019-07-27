Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Ball (BLL) Holding by $360,468 as Valuation Rose; New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.11 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 30,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 345.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 221,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 64,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 328,135 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. The insider Fisher Daniel William sold 7,000 shares worth $371,886. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,389 shares to 56,105 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ball Corp. (BLL) Announces $250 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase – StreetInsider.com” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 6,015 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Incorporated holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 29,307 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Caprock Grp reported 10,410 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 731 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4.87 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 162,733 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 104,018 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 14,968 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox accumulated 2.42M shares. Security National has 1,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10,038 shares to 37,196 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,939 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).