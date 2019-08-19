Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Boosted Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 282,693 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 94.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 132,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 273,280 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40M, up from 140,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 131,717 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems loses a bull as Deutsche Bank downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

