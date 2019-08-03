Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted By $342,810 Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Sentiment Is 0.84

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 19 sold and decreased their stakes in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.51 million shares, down from 6.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 2,637 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 13,786 shares with $1.80M value, up from 11,149 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $43.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 214,732 shares traded or 22.16% up from the average. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $670.27 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 36.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II for 227,736 shares. Addison Capital Co owns 94,381 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 248,165 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 106,945 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 8,368 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.