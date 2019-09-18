Kemnay Advisory Services Increases Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); Fedex (FDX) Holder St James Investment Company Increased Its Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 3.04M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – United Air Stumbles Again as Bonus Lottery Spurs Union Backlash; 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets 2020 Adjusted EPS $11.00-$13.00; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q ADJ PRETAX MARGIN UP 2%; 21/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ SPEAKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q TRASM Up 3.4%; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 651.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 13,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,405 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 3.26M shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,709 shares to 108,111 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 90,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 Year by 89,850 shares to 913,749 shares, valued at $91.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 38,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,273 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

