Kemnay Advisory Services Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $213.92. About 12.57M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.55. About 947,557 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34M for 24.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares to 21,834 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,260 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).