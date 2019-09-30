Kemnay Advisory Services Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $643,721; As Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Share Value Rose, Cadinha & Co Increased by $760,480 Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78M, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70 million, up from 39,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.79. About 138,211 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,939 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Ltd holds 26,180 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 76,599 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 41,057 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,644 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 17,109 shares. Penn Cap Comm reported 13,216 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Gp holds 0% or 35 shares. Qs Investors reported 530 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 14,126 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 90,854 shares to 207 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 19,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).