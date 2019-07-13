Kemnay Advisory Services Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $17.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Ami Investment Management Boosted Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $340,625; Valuation Declined

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 146,161 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, up from 146,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares to 5,858 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,427 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 97,564 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Inc reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miles Cap Inc holds 15,674 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.72% or 8.93M shares. Intersect Cap Llc accumulated 71,188 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Truepoint has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,200 shares. Bb&T Llc accumulated 1.31M shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 53,477 shares. Confluence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 79,421 shares for 6.28% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 583 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp owns 21 shares. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership reported 7,045 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 152,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Knott David M owns 25,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pecaut has 36,110 shares. Geode Limited Co reported 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Co Ct has 424,200 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Jennison Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 996,286 shares. Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Company reported 647,478 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Baillie Gifford And Communication reported 1.72 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.09% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Mad River Investors reported 8.1% stake.