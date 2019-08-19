Kemnay Advisory Services Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Zendesk (ZEN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 405,153 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 138,581 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 19,133 shares. Ameritas reported 4,284 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 3.28M shares. 195,300 are held by Bridgeway Management Incorporated. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 37,792 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 888,831 shares. 9,051 are held by Sigma Planning. Jefferies Limited Liability Com reported 21,914 shares stake. 29,983 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 48 shares. 120,256 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Com. Pnc Ser has 5,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).