Kemnay Advisory Services Holding in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $8.19 Million; Granahan Investment Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Radware (RDWR) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 17,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 181,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 164,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Radware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 110,787 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06 million, up from 52,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.76. About 15.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.64M shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,464 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se Adr.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares to 3,427 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,260 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).