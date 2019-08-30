Kemnay Advisory Services Has Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Position By $306,005; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 22.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,245 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 21,834 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 28,079 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 120,577 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 27.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 5,378 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 24,916 shares with $4.66M value, up from 19,538 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 321,121 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 46,459 shares to 8,072 valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VAW) stake by 552,254 shares and now owns 14,045 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.23% above currents $174.37 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $49,302 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 27.72% above currents $49.85 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight”.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 9,418 shares to 20,248 valued at $36.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 44,293 shares and now owns 83,808 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.