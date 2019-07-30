Kemnay Advisory Services Has Raised Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $645,592 as Market Valuation Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $936,000 as Market Value Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 18,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,268 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 90,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 6.67M shares traded or 200.12% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,000 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

