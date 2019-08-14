Kemnay Advisory Services Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $15.51 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed by $307,266 Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 85,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 195,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 110,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 16.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 4,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 715,387 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

