Kemnay Advisory Services Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $15.51 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $8.79 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 127,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 786,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35 million, down from 913,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 85,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 195,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68M, up from 110,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares to 594,448 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Llc accumulated 93,100 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability holds 31,765 shares. New York-based Taconic Advsr LP has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware stated it has 1.69% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Ltd Liability holds 1.11M shares. 24,746 are held by Three Peaks Limited Liability Corp. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd accumulated 72,807 shares. Comml Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 25,711 shares. Colony Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.1% or 374,366 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 830,080 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 660 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.15% or 16,671 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

