Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $643,721 as Market Value Declined; Community Bank Systems (CBU) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78 million, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 13,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 104,059 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, down from 117,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Community Bank Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 292,056 shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 19,860 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 90,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 15,660 shares to 130,960 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

