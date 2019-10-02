Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $2.37 Million as Shares Rose; Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $537,432 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Continental April 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 5.1 %; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines and Special Olympics Announce Global Relationship; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 69,537 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Advsr Limited invested in 317,262 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Rivernorth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 335,552 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 385,563 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 114,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 228 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp holds 16.33% or 7.60 million shares in its portfolio. 5,400 are owned by Everence Cap Management. New England Rech owns 1.29% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 21,748 shares. 23,208 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Gradient Investments Llc reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,816 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,849 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability invested in 0.63% or 41,900 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP invested 2.52% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 227,001 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 19,189 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 28,358 shares in its portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,542 shares to 97,792 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 72,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,224 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

