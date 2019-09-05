Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 146,161 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 292,825 shares with $34.54 million value, up from 146,664 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 14.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Among 3 analysts covering Stagecoach Group PLC (LON:SGC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stagecoach Group PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 140’s average target is 10.32% above currents GBX 126.9 stock price. Stagecoach Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) rating on Friday, April 5. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 125 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by HSBC. See Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 135.00 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 126.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 177.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Upgrade

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $64,635 activity. 5,000 Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares with value of $64,635 were bought by BENSTOCK MICHAEL.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of 715.24 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Bus , UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. It has a 33.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

The stock decreased 0.55% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 126.9. About 919,475 shares traded. Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 14/05/2018 – Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Stagecoach Group plc shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 39,070 shares. 526,837 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) or 35,197 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 11,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 91,653 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 417,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0% or 234,800 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 13,721 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 20,457 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 118,265 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 21,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 10,709 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Ferrari N V stake by 3,174 shares to 10,500 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) stake by 28,687 shares and now owns 11,162 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp reported 229,701 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,232 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc. Whetstone Cap Advsrs Lc owns 2,000 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,293 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.26 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson reported 128,807 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Moneta Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 27,929 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Llc holds 1.51% or 28,449 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 389 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Iron Fincl Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 74,000 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 217,153 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).