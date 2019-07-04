Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Voya Finl (VOYA) Position By $306,005; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) latest ratings:

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 22.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc analyzed 6,245 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)'s stock rose 7.59%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 21,834 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 28,079 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 569,854 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 26,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Cna Corporation has invested 0.55% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Meeder Asset Management reported 7,660 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management reported 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Sageworth Tru reported 0% stake. Ameriprise invested in 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 758,453 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co owns 57,534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 336,141 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 63 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 46,806 shares. Stevens Management L P owns 33,935 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 7.16M shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 301,097 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial had 2 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.84 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

