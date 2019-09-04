Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Sentiment Is 1.31

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 139 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 106 sold and decreased their positions in Hospitality Properties Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 118.22 million shares, down from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hospitality Properties Trust in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 108 New Position: 31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc analyzed 11,636 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)'s stock rose 10.71%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 28,641 shares with $1.10M value, down from 40,277 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $3.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. HPT’s profit will be $155.70M for 6.31 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 13.43% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust for 1.41 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 492,984 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.63% invested in the company for 1,310 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 119,590 shares.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. Another trade for 395,000 shares valued at $21.76 million was bought by SMITH DAVID D.

