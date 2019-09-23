Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Price Rose While Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $706,000

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 714,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, down from 749,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 5.14 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 14,887 shares to 300,842 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.