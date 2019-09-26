Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Upped Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 52,588 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 36,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.97 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IXUS) by 28,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,249 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,568 shares to 14,068 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 27,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).