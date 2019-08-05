Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose; Stadion Money Management Stake in Southern Co (SO) Cut as Stock Rose

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 26,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 2.48M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.77M for 99.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

