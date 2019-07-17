Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Position in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $899,212; As Wd (WDFC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Trimmed Stake by $393,263

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 10,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 14,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 448,234 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.48. About 92,199 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Interstate Bankshares owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,181 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 740,302 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 1,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 13,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 85 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 10,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group owns 119,667 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 44,091 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,658 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Wagner Bowman has 0.05% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,225 shares. Comm Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,398 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. 601 shares were sold by Bonomo Charles, worth $49,889 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, February 7. $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by KELLY DENIS F.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 45,351 shares to 79,467 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).