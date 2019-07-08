Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Its Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) by $745,862; Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake Held by Bridgewater Associates Lp

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 91,715 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA)

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1045.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 46,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,369 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 4,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 117,957 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp owns 9,051 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Matarin Cap stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs reported 0.28% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Ameritas Inv has 4,284 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 80,800 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 3.26M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,607 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Pinebridge LP has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Camarda Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 44 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 300 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 49,346 shares to 102,334 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 29.17% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.44 per share. HA’s profit will be $49.00M for 6.93 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Apr 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HA) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL’s 737 MAX Grounding Update, HA’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Novavax Confirms Accelerated Approval Pathway Available for Licensure of NanoFluâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Reveals Leadership PC Platform for Gamers Worldwide at E3 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Shares for $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C. OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of stock or 926 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.07M shares to 513,771 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 237,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,001 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Parker Cleveland Wheel & Brake New Upgrade Kit Is Now Available for Daher TBM 900 and TBM 930 Aircraft – Business Wire” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Parker Aerospace and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Announce Long-Term Agreement for Boeing 787 Component Support and Service – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About P.H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.