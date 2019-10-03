Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Landscape Capital Management Increased Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 275% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 38,830 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 52,950 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 14,120 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.35 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc analyzed 820 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 19,428 shares with $36.79 million value, down from 20,248 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $850.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.27. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods has $4200 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.25’s average target is 1.03% above currents $38.85 stock price. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 27 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3700 target in Friday, August 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, September 16.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,614 activity. STONE LARRY D also bought $15,614 worth of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 29,970 shares to 24,902 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 169,900 shares and now owns 509,751 shares. Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability reported 9,300 shares. James Inv Rech Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,765 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 33,926 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 65 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 690,321 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 7,584 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,360 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bamco Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Tru Advsr LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Prudential Financial invested in 46,280 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 76,157 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.49 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.