Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Upped Position by $377,975 as Share Value Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $264.61. About 104,789 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. It closed at $12.56 lastly. It is down 3.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 22,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Co accumulated 15,705 shares. Eaton Vance owns 2.49 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oarsman has 289,385 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 5,075 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability accumulated 0.87% or 390,777 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 7.47M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ajo LP reported 8.65 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 209,100 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited has 10,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% or 260,414 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has 659,000 shares. 227,135 are owned by Origin Asset Mngmt Llp.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,198 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,174 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 841,644 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.17% or 23,400 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com owns 135,515 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. South State has 27,196 shares. Moreover, Family has 1.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Next Century Growth Limited invested in 0.31% or 9,527 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,724 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp. 300 are held by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Grassi reported 27,270 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,720 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 6,800 shares.