Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Position in Visa (V); Weitz Investment Management Increases Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 118.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 60,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,820 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47M, up from 51,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 84,545 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, up from 77,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 53,199 shares to 213,700 shares, valued at $36.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.