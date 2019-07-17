Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.16 Million as Valuation Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Stake by $1.37 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42M, down from 235,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 490,594 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 19,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, up from 36,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $309.08. About 660,723 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Management, New York-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stifel Corp invested in 0.41% or 545,752 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 51,159 shares stake. Albion Group Ut stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,974 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 382 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.86M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 260,254 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr LP holds 6.19% or 285,664 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,308 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Limited has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,965 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,816 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated accumulated 140,743 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares to 5,858 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 67.84 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,212 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 22,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).