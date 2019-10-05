Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.75 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Covington Capital Management Raised Stake by $312,245

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 1,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 191,815 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.96M, up from 190,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw And holds 1.02% or 6.10 million shares. Homrich And Berg reported 76,194 shares stake. Sanders Ltd owns 12.28M shares or 7.68% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Grp owns 118,538 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Bancorporation Na reported 81,794 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 32,149 shares. Bristol John W & Company Ny invested in 3.24% or 916,938 shares. Moreover, Hightower Serv Lta has 3.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Gp invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 360,000 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtn Lc has 24,892 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares to 199,367 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors holds 28.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 369,873 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr owns 5,500 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 45,029 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Com has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,276 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Financial holds 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,565 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,219 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Lc reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 2,047 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc owns 2,249 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weitz Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 140 shares. Cypress Group Incorporated reported 2.39% stake. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,525 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).