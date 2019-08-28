Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) SI Increased By 44.07%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 21.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 5,858 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 7,503 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.85. About 462,105 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) had an increase of 44.07% in short interest. ABBV’s SI was 28.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 44.07% from 19.58M shares previously. With 8.37 million avg volume, 3 days are for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s short sellers to cover ABBV’s short positions. The SI to Abbvie Inc’s float is 1.92%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 2.95 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock or 525 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 19,389 shares to 56,105 valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 18,988 shares and now owns 109,268 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Qci Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,147 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 50,982 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 15,967 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Inv Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,434 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 4.82M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Randolph has invested 2.61% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 27,449 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 180,306 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 1,500 shares. Assetmark holds 886 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.93% above currents $171.85 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.78% above currents $65.97 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.54 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

