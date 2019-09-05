Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $305,970 as Stock Value Declined; As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 109,474 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 1,730 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 20,618 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Alphaone Lc holds 1.24% or 53,333 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 196,015 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,486 shares. 781,517 are held by Frontier Capital Management Llc. Mutual Of America Llc invested in 0% or 455 shares. Pacific Invest holds 1% or 116,080 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 15,789 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 58,702 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Associates Llc owns 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 45,571 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,989 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 7,639 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc invested in 0% or 76,941 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 6,000 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 343,600 shares to 334,500 shares, valued at $34.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Graco (GGG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iRobot (IRBT) Q2 Earnings Beat, View Down on Tariff Woes – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,652 shares to 14,564 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 18,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation holds 50,982 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stearns Finance Services Gp invested in 0.05% or 1,287 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 60,688 shares. Hendley & Inc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,658 shares. Rare Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 34 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 199,505 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 4,038 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% or 900 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Srb holds 0.07% or 3,996 shares in its portfolio. 81,679 are owned by Bb&T Corp. James Invest Research Incorporated accumulated 3,859 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Optimum Inv invested in 0.1% or 1,675 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).