Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.75 Million; Manikay Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 34,532 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 4.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,042 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,904 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has 82,819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,400 shares. 606,290 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 2,476 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd holds 0.02% or 359,071 shares. S&T Fincl Bank Pa has invested 1.42% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 232,686 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Js Ltd Liability owns 27,600 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quad/Graphics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: What Is Quad Witching? – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Shareholders Approve Issuance of Shares in Connection with Its Acquisition of LSC Communications – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 14,887 shares to 300,842 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).