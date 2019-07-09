Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $379,780; Fred Alger Management Cut Its Progressive Oh (PGR) Holding by $14.30 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Oh (PGR) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 198,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.58M, down from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 26,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 964,005 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Llc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 317,808 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,642 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 48,575 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sei Investments Company owns 1.76 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 1.44M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.38M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiera has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 249,015 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,566 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 7,415 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progressive Stock Isnâ€™t Worth a Look Without a Catalyst – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progressive Set For Stable Underwriting, Says Bullish Raymond James – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Progressive, Western Digital, and Omnicom Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Launches New Photo Claims Process; Puts Focus On Driver Health And Wellness – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 14.82 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc Adr by 68,500 shares to 81,800 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 890,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 148,259 shares to 285,955 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 851,870 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 49,805 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 254 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Usca Ria Limited Liability stated it has 6,928 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 268,038 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Principal Fin Grp holds 0% or 21,968 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 54,020 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,843 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Division reported 69,897 shares stake. 4,836 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Inc. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,494 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.64M for 77.48 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.