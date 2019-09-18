Kemet (Put) (KEM) Market Valuation Rose While Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Rocky Mountain Advisers Cut Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $488,620

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) by 105.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 810,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63M, up from 765,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 409,225 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES

