Kemet (KEM) Valuation Rose While Zpr Investment Management Lowered Holding by $558,558; As 1St Source (SRCE) Share Value Rose, 1St Source Bank Increased Its Position by $735,126

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 15,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.10 million, up from 7.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 23,205 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 759,689 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $37.00M for 7.55 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares to 35,123 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Comerica Bank reported 54,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 12,704 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 21,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 468,157 shares. 39,185 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Oak Oh owns 44,595 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 511,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 0% or 21,858 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited owns 0.04% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 13,500 shares. Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 102,100 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 465,715 shares. 77,950 were reported by James Inv. Blackrock Inc invested in 8.39 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity.