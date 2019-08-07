Kemet (KEM) Stock Rose While Credit Suisse Ag Upped Position; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 27,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.09 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 7.18M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 220.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 69,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 101,103 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 1.34 million shares traded or 17.09% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 414,718 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 22,248 shares. James Investment reported 0.14% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 87,957 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 739 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 154,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 21,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 14,408 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 84,186 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $119.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 34,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Svcs Ltd.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,202 shares to 54,073 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by C M Bidwell & Associate Limited. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 695,127 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 266,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 106,393 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.35% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 22,151 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 4,793 shares. Moreover, Bbr Llc has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,365 shares. Wexford Capital Lp has 0.77% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Northern Trust accumulated 3.81M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Burney invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Annex Advisory Service Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 344,011 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. 150,367 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Puzo Michael J invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.