Kemet (KEM) Stake Boosted by Nokomis Capital Llc; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holder Chemical Bank Boosted Stake

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 694,831 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,431 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 76,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv Management reported 2.3% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Meeder Asset accumulated 739 shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Alps reported 22,153 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 75,665 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mackay Shields Llc holds 0% or 12,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 101,103 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,552 shares. Service Automobile Association accumulated 51,228 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cap Fund Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 355,894 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 378,347 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares to 4,094 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,277 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi reported 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney has 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 114,833 shares. Laffer Investments has 36,836 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100 shares. Bartlett Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 451,876 shares. Fort LP owns 32,731 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 21,503 shares. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kings Point Capital Management reported 93,633 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,172 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.9% stake. 31,098 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Co holds 12,828 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,091 shares.

