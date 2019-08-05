KEMET (KEM) Reaches $19.84 After 5.00% Down Move; Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 43 cut down and sold their stock positions in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Virtus Investment Partners Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $665.82 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Mangrove Partners holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for 300,791 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 151,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 70,500 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.06% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,455 shares.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.48 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.32M for 6.85 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.13% negative EPS growth.

