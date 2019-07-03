Kemet (KEM) Position Upped by Apis Capital Advisors Llc; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $63.83 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 1.02M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 905,263 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 175 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Parnassus Ca holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6.72 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 258,109 shares. Polar Llp has 718,053 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Dupont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,830 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 262,736 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 704 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,611 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 131,270 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $602,545 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 PAUL ROBERT G sold $223,229 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 11,998 shares. Meeks Charles C. JR had sold 25,000 shares worth $458,680 on Monday, February 4. 11,100 shares were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C, worth $199,515 on Thursday, February 7.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I).