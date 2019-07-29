Kemet (KEM) Position Increased by Nokomis Capital Llc; Ativo Capital Management Position in Laboratory America Holdin (LH) Trimmed by $838,432 as Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (LH) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,014 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 12,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.29% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 857,600 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares to 14,437 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $280.72M for 14.61 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White reported 3,095 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Los Angeles & Equity accumulated 16,580 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 0.19% or 514,824 shares. Moreover, Janney Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Speece Thorson Cap Gp invested in 83,881 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 15,044 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 41,165 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd has invested 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 4,557 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com owns 70,000 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has 188,851 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Delphi Management Ma invested 0.68% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Creative Planning accumulated 19,924 shares. Sei Invs owns 7,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 11,945 shares. 55,095 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 12,593 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 855,484 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 185 are held by Glenmede Company Na. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 300,280 shares. 207,519 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. $458,680 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR. The insider THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515. Another trade for 3,333 shares valued at $60,016 was made by Assaf Ronald James on Friday, February 1.

