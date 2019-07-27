Kemet (KEM) Position Held by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.05M shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 212.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 318,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 824,282 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $542,410 activity. The insider Meeks Charles C. JR sold 25,000 shares worth $458,680. 3,333 KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares with value of $60,016 were sold by Assaf Ronald James. The insider PAUL ROBERT G sold 11,998 shares worth $223,229.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,940 shares to 15,112 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc (Put) by 42,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 148,597 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 109,100 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,541 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 16,821 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 9,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 3.61 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 43,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 1.58 million were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 12,900 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $687.06 million for 16.55 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.