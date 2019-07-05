Kemet (KEM) Holding Has Upped by Apis Capital Advisors Llc; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Pdt Partners Increased Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 139,354 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 91,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,627 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 134,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 2.76M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $602,545 activity. The insider PAUL ROBERT G sold $223,229. THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515 worth of stock. 3,333 shares were sold by Assaf Ronald James, worth $60,135 on Wednesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 18,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 89,144 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Nokomis Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.36M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 378,347 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fin has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Fmr invested in 51 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 18,559 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 11,155 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 704,176 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 30,988 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digi-Key Celebrates More than 170,000 Products Offered by KEMET on KEMET Corporation’s 100-Year Anniversary – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kemet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worries About A Slowdown For KEMET Seem Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8,313 shares to 63,483 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).