Kemet (KEM) Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Position

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 877,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.40M, up from 869,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 22.21M shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 96.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 329,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 13,145 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 342,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 1.36 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,074 shares to 547,894 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 21,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,268 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,875 shares. Independent accumulated 0.47% or 22,400 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cognios Capital reported 74,965 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp owns 45,148 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.25 million shares. Miller Howard Incorporated New York reported 1.53M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fernwood Inv Management Limited owns 6,540 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torray Limited Co has 2.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 226,913 shares. 36,702 are owned by Horizon Lc. Saturna Corp invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Walter Keenan Consulting Comm Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 103,954 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares reported 31,970 shares stake.

