KEMET (KEM) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Raven Industries (RAVN) Shorts Increased By 9.92%

Analysts expect KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 20.25% from last quarter's $0.79 EPS. KEM's profit would be $36.99M giving it 7.42 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, KEMET Corporation's analysts see -19.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 752,262 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500.

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 9.92% in short interest. RAVN's SI was 445,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.92% from 405,200 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)'s short sellers to cover RAVN's short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc's float is 1.25%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 48,423 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 47.06% above currents $18.7 stock price. Kemet had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Raven Industries’s (NASDAQ:RAVN) 47% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Raven Industries Announces Replacement of Corporate Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,919 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $17,430 was made by LeBaron Marc E on Tuesday, May 21.