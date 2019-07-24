KEMET Corporation (KEM) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation 18 0.86 N/A 2.82 5.88 MicroVision Inc. 1 4.68 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KEMET Corporation and MicroVision Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has KEMET Corporation and MicroVision Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 9.5% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.58 shows that KEMET Corporation is 158.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MicroVision Inc.’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, MicroVision Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. KEMET Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KEMET Corporation and MicroVision Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 400.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KEMET Corporation and MicroVision Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 23.5%. About 1.3% of KEMET Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.75% are MicroVision Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.7% -4.16% -13.01% -23.74% -19.32% -5.47% MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66%

For the past year KEMET Corporation had bearish trend while MicroVision Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors KEMET Corporation beats MicroVision Inc.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.