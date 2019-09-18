KEMET Corporation (KEM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KEMET Corporation has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand KEMET Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have KEMET Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.30% 16.70% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing KEMET Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation N/A 18 5.75 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

KEMET Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for KEMET Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

KEMET Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $27.5, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. The potential upside of the rivals is 81.52%. Given KEMET Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KEMET Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KEMET Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year KEMET Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

KEMET Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. KEMET Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KEMET Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.52 shows that KEMET Corporation is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, KEMET Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

KEMET Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KEMET Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors KEMET Corporation.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.