KEMET Corporation (KEM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of KEMET Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of KEMET Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KEMET Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.30% 16.70% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing KEMET Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation N/A 18 5.75 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

KEMET Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio KEMET Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for KEMET Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

KEMET Corporation presently has an average price target of $29, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. The potential upside of the peers is 78.80%. KEMET Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KEMET Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year KEMET Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KEMET Corporation are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. KEMET Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KEMET Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

KEMET Corporation is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.52. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

KEMET Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KEMET Corporation’s competitors beat KEMET Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.